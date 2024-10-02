Customs thwarts smuggling attempt

KARACHI: The customs officials on Tuesday successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of illegal narcotics at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the details, the customs officials acted swiftly on the credible information about a potential drug smuggling attempt via parcel service. They formed special teams to monitor all cargo handling points in Karachi. These teams implemented enhanced surveillance, scanning, and inspection of all incoming international parcels.

The vigilance paid off when customs staff at the International Mail Office identified a suspicious parcel arriving from Bangkok. Upon thorough inspection, the package was found to contain narcotics. On-site testing using a narcotics checking kit confirmed the substance as marijuana (cannabis).

The seized marijuana weighed 3.480 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Rs17 million.

