Hamas praises ‘heroic’ Iran attack on Israel: statement

DOHA: Hamas praised Iran’s missile attack on Israel on Tuesday and said it was in revenge for the killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, warns against response

“The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) blesses the heroic rocket launches carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran against wide areas of our occupied lands,” a statement said, adding it was “in revenge for the blood of our heroic martyrs”.