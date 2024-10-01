AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 130.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
DFML 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
DGKC 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.53%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.22%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
OGDC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 107.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.24%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.97%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.41%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
TPLP 7.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.13%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,550 Increased By 39.7 (0.47%)
BR30 25,691 Increased By 226.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 81,503 Increased By 388.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 25,920 Increased By 143.8 (0.56%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar in demand as upbeat data lessens rate risks

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 10:49am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near multi-month highs on Tuesday as upbeat domestic data supported sentiment, while optimism over China’s stimulus plans boosted iron ore to three-month peaks.

Australian data showed retail sales rebounded 0.7% in August, beating forecasts of 0.4% thanks in part to the warmest August since 1910 bringing forward southern hemisphere spring spending.

There are some early signs that income tax cuts are helping boost consumer spending,“ said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

“This is positive for the growth outlook and will help maintain momentum in the labour market, but additional consumer demand will do little to help ease current inflation pressures.”

Signs of life in consumption could reinforce the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) reluctance to cut interest rates anytime soon.

Markets imply only an 18% probability of a reduction in the 4.35% cash rate at the RBA’s November meeting, though an easing in December is still priced at 71%.

Of the major local banks, CBA is tipping a cut in December, while Westpac and ANZ see February as more likely. NAB had been the most hawkish with a May call, but has now shifted that to February as well.

The outlook for steady rates helped nudge the Aussie up 0.2% to $0.6928, having already hit a fresh 19-month top overnight at $0.6942.

Resistance lies at $0.6949 and $0.6973, with support around $0.6900.

Australia, NZ dollars resume charge as commodities jump, yen slips

The kiwi dollar held at $0.6338, after briefly cracking last December’s peak of $0.6369 to touch $0.6379. The next target is a high from July 2023 at $0.6392.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets next week and is considered certain to cut its 5.25% cash rate by at least 25 basis points, with market implying a 73% chance of a half-point move.

A business survey out on Tuesday showed sentiment was improving from depressed levels, but activity remained soft and fewer firms expected to raise prices in coming months.

“The signal on near-term labour market outcomes was softer, with surveyed employment levels falling to a new cycle low,” said Andrew Boak, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

“Our base case remains for the RBNZ to lower the OCR 25bps next week,” he added. “That said, we view the decision to cut 25bps vs 50bps as a very close call, with 50bps cut a clear possibility given downside risks to the RBNZ’s standing forecasts for CPI and employment.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar in demand as upbeat data lessens rate risks

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Read more stories