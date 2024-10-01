75th National Day of China: Messages from Jiang Zaidong

TEXT: Ambassador Extraordinay and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On the occasion of the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I would like to extend my best wishes to our great motherland, and may the great country enjoy prosperity forever! And I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to friends from all walks of life in Pakistan who care about and support China's development and actively promote China-Pakistan friendship!

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China 75 years ago, China has embarked on the great journey of modernization independently, having caught up with the times in great strides, and hit a miracle in the history of world development. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, Chinese people have written a new chapter of the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability, lifted nearly 100 million rural people out of poverty, solved the absolute poverty problem historically, built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and contributed more than 70% to the world's poverty elimination and more than 30% to the world's economic growth for many consecutive years. This is fundamentally due to the fact that China has General Secretary Xi Jinping, as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, is at the helm and has the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

In July 2024, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was successfully held, which made systematic arrangements for further comprehensively deepening reform and promoting Chinese modernization. At present, under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, more than 1.4 billion Chinese people are deeply implementing the spirit of the plenary session and the resolution, implementing the new development concept, building a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, and marching towards modernization.

China and Pakistan are linked by mountains and rivers, and have enjoyed ever-lasting friendship. Since China and Pakistan established diplomatic ties in 1951, no matter how the international and regional situations change, our two countries always understand, trust, respect and support each other. In April 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan, during which the two sides elevated China-Pakistan bilateral relations to all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, opening up a new chapter in the development of bilateral ties. In June this year, H.E. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif successfully visited China, which is of great significance for planning and promoting major strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan in the new era.

Looking ahead, we are ready to work with Pakistani side, by implementing the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders as the guiding principle, building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era as the main line, and promoting high-quality development of the CPEC as the major platform, to continuously consolidate, deepen and expand China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, and better benefit the two countries and the two peoples. I together with all my colleagues at the Chinese Embassy, will exert our best efforts to work closely with Pakistani friends, and make new contributions to the development of China-Pakistan relations!

Long live the People's Republic of China!

Chin-Pak dosti zindabad!

