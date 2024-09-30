Karsaz accident: SHC grants bail to suspect Natasha Danish

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted bail to Natasha Danish, the driver booked in the Karsaz road accident in the drug case.

The driver was granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

On September 6, Natasha was granted bail in the murder case after the victims’ family said they had pardoned the suspect.

“We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate,” the affidavit by the victim’s family stated.

The family said they had no objection to granting bail to the suspect as the accident that happened “was not committed purposely”.

However, her bail plea in the drug case was dismissed.

On September 13, her petition was again rejected by the court.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, a Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to Imran Arif and his daughter Amna Arif. The accident occurred in August.

Both the father and daughter succumbed to the injuries. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imtiaz Arif, whose brother and niece died in the accident.

The police arrested the driver and booked her on multiple charges.