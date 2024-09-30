Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

  • Important updates from September 28 and September 29, 2024
  • Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

  • IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

  • 3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

  • Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

  • PM Shehbaz, US president Biden reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key sectors

  • Key priorities highlighted by IMF for Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility

  • Aurangzeb says ‘DNA’ of Pakistan’s economy needs fundamental reform for IMF deal to be last one

