Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Read here for details.

IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

Read here for details.

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz, US president Biden reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key sectors

Read here for details.

Key priorities highlighted by IMF for Pakistan’s $7bn Extended Fund Facility

Read here for details.

Aurangzeb says ‘DNA’ of Pakistan’s economy needs fundamental reform for IMF deal to be last one

Read here for details.