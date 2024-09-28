AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

  • The helicopter belonged to Mari Petroleum Limited
BR Web Desk Published 28 Sep, 2024 03:37pm

At least six passengers were killed and eight were injured on Saturday after their helicopter crashed in district North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chartered helicopter, belonging to Mari Petroleum Limited, a leading oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan, had 14 people on board, including three foreign pilots from Russia.

Mari company spokesperson confirmed that the helicopter crashed in North Waziristan due to a technical fault in the engine, as per APP.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital, while the cause of the technical fault is still unknown and is being investigated by Mari Petroleum and relevant authorities.

