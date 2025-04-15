AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
Pakistan

At least three cops martyred in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

  • The blast occurred near a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary
BR Web Desk Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 11:28am

At least three policemen were martyred on Tuesday morning in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred near a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary carrying policemen from Kalat. The blast was carried out using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle.

All wounded cops have been shifted to a hospital while the police have launched an investigation.

Earlier, Balochistan ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Shoaib Noshairshwani and spokesperson Shahid Rind said that provincial government is determined to eliminate terrorism activities from the province for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

They made it clear in press conference that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and all conspiracies against Pakistan would be foiled for interest of durable peace in the province.

