3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

At least three policemen were injured on Saturday in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a roadside blast, Aaj News reported.

As per the report, station house officer’s (SHO) vehicle was on a routine patrol when it struck a bomb planted on the roadside at Bhai Chena.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the police launched an investigation.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since the past year.

In July, former Senator Hidayat Ullah from the tribal district of Bajaur and three others were killed when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dama Dola locality of their home district.

According to police, the vehicle of former was targeted with a remote-controlled device.

The three other companions of the deceased Senator include Malik Irfan of Niyag Banda and Nazar Din of Nawagai and another person whose name could not be ascertained were killed in the blast.