PM Shehbaz, US president Biden reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key sectors

Pakistan and the US have reaffirmed desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology and climate action.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in New York, attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the United Nations General Assembly session.

Later, in a post on X, the premier said his meeting with the US president and the first lady was “most warm and cordial”.

The PM reached New York on Tuesday evening to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his address, the PM said Israel was committing a “systematic slaughter” in Gaza.

“Our heart bleeds as we witness the tragedy unfolding in the holy land. A tragedy that shakes the very consciousness of humanity and the foundation of this institution,” he said.

“Can we as human beings remain silent while children lie buried under the rubble of their shattered homes?” PM Shehbaz asked. “Can we turn a blind eye to the mothers cradling the lifeless bodies of their children?

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the session, PM Shehbaz met British Counterpart Keir Starmer, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The PM also held discussions with key international financial leaders including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.

As per an official statement, PM Shehbaz met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, on the sidelines of the UNGA.