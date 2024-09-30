Cheezious opens ‘largest pizza dine’ in Lahore

LAHORE: Cheezious, a proud Pakistani fast-food brand, opened Pakistan’s largest pizza dine in Lahore spanning over 43,560 square feet.

The restaurant offers a chic yet family-friendly environment with a seating capacity of over 700+ guests, making it the ultimate destination for gatherings, celebrations, and casual dining.

The opening of this state-of-the-art signature outlet represents Cheezious’ biggest milestone to date, solidifying its position as a leader in the country’s culinary landscape.

This flagship diner is a testament to Cheezious’ continued investment in Pakistan, reflecting its commitment to bringing world-class dining experiences to local communities.

To mark this special occasion, Zohaib Hassan, Head of Marketing, stated, “We’re thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking experience to the vibrant city of Lahore.

Opening Pakistan’s largest pizza diner here is a milestone we’re deeply excited about.” He further added, “It’s a symbol of our dedication to pushing culinary boundaries and offering our customers a perfect blend of quality, innovation, and unforgettable flavors.”

