Muhammad Asim elected President of CFA Society Pakistan

KARACHI: CFA Society Pakistan has elected Muhammad Asim, CIO at MCB Investments, as its new President. Managing over Rs 375 billion in assets at MCB Funds, Asim brings extensive experience, having previously served as President from 2018-2021.

The newly-elected board comprises industry leaders including Asif Ali Qureshi, CEO of UBL Fund Managers as Advocacy Chair and Sheikh Umar Saeed, Director WAPDA, as Vice President. Other distinguished members are Junaid Saeed, Head of FX Trading at Bank Alfalah+ADs- Tahir Saeed, CIO at Systems Ventures+ADs- Abdul Rehman Tahir, Head of Investments at AlHabib AMC+ADs- and Kanza Afzal, General Manager Finance and Planning at Engro Polymer +ACY- Chemicals Ltd.

CFA Society Pakistan, a member of the global CFA Institute, is dedicated to promoting the highest professional and ethical standards in the investment industry.

