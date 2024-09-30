AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

JUI-F intra-party polls: Fazl elected emir unopposed

Amjad Ali Shah Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

PESHAWAR: The JUI successfully conducted its intra-party elections on Sunday at Mufti Mehmood Centre in Peshawar where key leadership positions were decided unopposed.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman elected as JUI-F Emir unopposed for a period of five year.

Fazl’s re-election for the fifth consecutive time cements his influential role within the party and Pakistan’s broader political landscape.

A large number of party officials and workers from all over the country participated in the voting process.

JUI-F workers from four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad participated in the voting process.

Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwish, along with his team, monitored the election proceedings. Members from all across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the tribal districts, took part in the event.

General assembly members from across the country participated in the central election meeting.

The name of Maulana Fazl was proposed by Khawaja Khalili-ur-Rehman of Kundian Sharif while Maulana Jamil-ur-Rehman Darkhawasti and Maulana Ajmad Khan endorsed his nomination as JUI-F chief.

Moreover, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has also been elected as Secretary General of JUI-F for five year.

Maulana Haidery’s name was proposed by Allama Rashid Somoro while his proposers were Maulana Jamil-ur-Rehman Darkha-wasti and Maulana Ajmad Khan endorsed his nomination as JUI-F Secretary General.

Both leaders were chosen during a meeting of the Central General Assembly, where 1,500 council members gathered to participate in the decision-making process.

The election, held at Kabutar Chowk on Ring Road, was the final phase of a broader series of intra-party elections, with regional elections already concluded in the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

