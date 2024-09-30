Punjab police register cases against 58 PTI activists

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Police on Sunday registered cases against 58 local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders at Rawalpindi’s Waris Khan police station.

The leaders who have been booked under various provisions include Seemabia Tahir, Shehryar Riaz, Ejaz Khan, Rashid Hafeez, Ajmal Sabir and others along with 150 unknown individuals. The cases include provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, vandalism, and interference in government matters.

According to the first information reports (FIRs), the suspects raised anti-state slogans in Liaquat Bagh and were armed with weapons, batons and sticks. It also says that police personnel Muneeb Abbas and Ajmal Khan suffered injuries due to assault by the PTI workers who also damaged officers’ vehicles via stone pelting.

The suspects snatched government weapons, resorted to aerial firing and spread fear in the area, added the FIR.

