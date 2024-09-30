AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

Punjab police register cases against 58 PTI activists

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Police on Sunday registered cases against 58 local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders at Rawalpindi’s Waris Khan police station.

The leaders who have been booked under various provisions include Seemabia Tahir, Shehryar Riaz, Ejaz Khan, Rashid Hafeez, Ajmal Sabir and others along with 150 unknown individuals. The cases include provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, vandalism, and interference in government matters.

According to the first information reports (FIRs), the suspects raised anti-state slogans in Liaquat Bagh and were armed with weapons, batons and sticks. It also says that police personnel Muneeb Abbas and Ajmal Khan suffered injuries due to assault by the PTI workers who also damaged officers’ vehicles via stone pelting.

The suspects snatched government weapons, resorted to aerial firing and spread fear in the area, added the FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Punjab police PTI leaders

Comments

200 characters

Punjab police register cases against 58 PTI activists

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

Pakistan terms killing of Hassan Nasrallah ‘reckless act’

Constitutional court proposal: Lawyers urge judges to distance themselves

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

REAP chairman hails removal of MEP cap

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Read more stories