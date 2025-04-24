AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Pakistan

Pakistan decides to close Wagah Border

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs National Security Committee meeting
BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 04:08pm

Pakistan decided on Thursday to close the Wagah Border as well suspend “all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, the National Security Committee meeting convened following the Indian government’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, along with other announcements after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).**

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by top civil and military leadership.

In a statement issued shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz return from an official visit to Turkiye, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced the NSC meeting.

The committee is expected to determine Pakistan’s official response to what Asif described as “steps taken by New Delhi” in the aftermath of the attack.

On Tuesday, more than 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The “Kashmir Resistance” group claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the “individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies”.

Following the attack, India stalled Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

Indian foreign ministry also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

It also announced to shut key land border with Pakistan.

India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the border crossing at Attari-Wagah border “will be closed with immediate effect”, adding that those with valid travel documents may return before May 1.

The Indus Waters Treaty was a water-distribution treaty between India and Pakistan arranged and negotiated by the WB, to use the water available in the Indus River and its tributaries. It was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then Pakistani President Field Marshal Ayub Khan.

