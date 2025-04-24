AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

Mushtaq Ghumman Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 10:36am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to despatch a trade delegation to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha aimed at strengthening economic relations with Dhaka as both countries are inching towards close relations after the fall of Hasina Wajid’s regime.

In this regard, a delegation from the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Secretary General Zulfiqar Butt and comprising Women Chamber Chairperson Hina Mansab called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday to discuss regional trade cooperation, particularly with Bangladesh. Rana Ihsaan Afzaal Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Senior Officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

The sources said High Commissioner of Pakistan to Dhaka revealed that the current Government in Bangladesh holds significant goodwill for Pakistan. Parties across the spectrum are very positive towards Pakistan. Therefore, the necessity to hold the JEC at the earliest is paramount. He also informed of his meetings with advisor of commerce and secretary commerce. The Bangladesh side is currently working on firm dates and the agenda for the JEC to be held in Dhaka. Last week, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary visited Dhaka and held discussions at the highest level.

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

High Commissioner was directed to hold meetings with the relevant officers in Dhaka to develop the data on import industries and areas of convergence with BD. Data has been shared with the FPCCI which is developing detailed presentation on Pakistan’s export strategy including areas of convergence and relevant industries (food, IT, textile and others) to be shared in the IMM. Pakistani Mission had also shared its recommendation with Islamabad on proposal regarding reactivation of the JBC. An MoU will be signed between Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh during the JEC. Ministry of Science and Technology has shared draft MoU on standards and texting with MoFA for its renewal. Maritime Affairs has shared updated information on the contract of affreightment (shared in 2021) with MoFA for taking up with the BD side. MoMA has also shared proposals on shipping exchange with Bangladesh.

On the issue of trade imbalance/SAFTA/FTA, Commerce Ministry has shared the composition, ToRs and concept note for the proposed JWG on Trade & Investment with MoFA for discussion with BD side. Commerce has prepared/provided fresh proposals/recommendations with respect to FTA and SAFTA with BD side.

