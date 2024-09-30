AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
PTI to hold protest rallies in Punjab’s three cities on Oct 2

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that the party would hold protests in three major cities of Punjab - Multan, Mianwali, and Faisalabad – on October 2.

In a video message, the newly appointed PTI secretary information Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the party will hold mammoth protest rallies in Multan, Faisalabad and Mianwali on Oct 2, while dates for protests in other cities will be annlunced latter.

The PTI announced the new dates after a demonstration and clashes with police in Rawalpindi on Sept 28.

Police had set up barricades in various parts of the city to prevent PTI workers from gathering in Liaquat Bagh, resulting in a confrontation.

Akram also thanked the PTI workers for participating in the protests, stating that they stood by the party’s cause despite government restrictions.

In his video message, Akram reiterated that the PTI will hold large protests in 3 cities – Multan, Mianwali, and Faisalabad – on October 2.

He emphasized that participation in these protests is a responsibility and urged people to attend.

He severely criticized the Punjab government for obstructing the party’s efforts and making inflammatory claims.

He alleged that expired ammunition was used against PTI supporters during the clashes.

He claimed the government was deliberately creating obstacles and using tactics to silence PTI workers.

It’s worth noting that on Saturday, PTI workers attempted to reach Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi for a protest against constitutional amendments, facing shelling and rubber bullets along the way.

However, they were unsuccessful in reaching the destination, and the PTI leadership also failed to reach Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur turned back before reaching the protest site.

The KP chief minister also announced his return shortly afterward.

Police announced over 100 arrests, rendering the PTI’s planned protest at Liaquat Bagh unsuccessful.

However, a large number of PTI workers managed to reach Liaquat Bagh - the venue of the protest - despite heavy teargas shelling and baton charge by the police.

