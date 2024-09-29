China says US missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

SHANGHAI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the US deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Philippines “undermines regional peace and stability”, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Speaking to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in New York on Saturday, Wang also called for avoiding “war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula”, the ministry said in a post on its website.

The US deployed the Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, this year. China has demanded its removal, and Russia has joined in condemning the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific, accusing Washington of fuelling an arms race.

FM Wang Yi says China pledges ‘support’ for Iran

Wang said the deployment “is not in the interests of regional countries”.

Wang said exchanges and cooperation between China and South Korea have become more active this year.