COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday invited the business community to collaborate on economic development by working alongside the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

During his visit to Karachi, Army Chief General Munir assured the business community that the military is committed to addressing their concerns and tackling illegal activities.

He also invited them to actively participate in the country’s economic growth by working alongside the SIFC.

In his meeting with the business community, the army chief discussed key economic matters and emphasised the need to remain hopeful about Pakistan’s prosperity. He highlighted the nation’s vast resources and potential, which can help Pakistan secure its rightful place on the global stage. General Munir also noted the positive impact of controlling smuggling on the western border, and acknowledged the support of friendly nations, particularly, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in Pakistan’s economic recovery.

