Six killed, 8 hurt in Mari Petroleum’s copter crash

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

PESHAWAR: Six people died and 8 other injured as chartered helicopter of the Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) crashed due to technical fault near Shewa Oil field in North Waziristan on Saturday.

Approximately, 14 people including three Russian pilots and crew were boarding the MI8 Helicopter. The accident occurred due to failure in engine as no proofs of any terrorism have been found so far.

The helicopter was making emergency landing when its tail rotor was collided with the ground. The tail rotor balances the forces generated from the main rotor and also allows the pilot to adjust the direction the nose is pointing when the chopper is hovering. Tail rotors are generally powered by the same driveshaft as the main rotor, allowing them to sync up.

Investigation into the helicopter crash accident had begun.

The injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Tall.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed grief and sorrow over the helicopter crashing accident in North Waziristan and called for furnishing report of the incident to him.

The Governor said that he is standing by the heirs of the victims of the accident and directed for ensuring the provision of all possible medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

