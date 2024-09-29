AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-29

Al Qadir Trust case hearing put off till Oct 2

Published 29 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi adjourned the case till October 2 after partial cross-examination of the prosecution witness.

Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, hearing Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned the case after Khan’s wife counsel Usman Riaz Gull conducted partial cross-examination of the last prosecution witness.

The defence lawyer will continue cross-examination of the witness during the next hearing.

During the hearing, jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that the defence is deliberately delaying the case. He further said that the defence counsel is asking such a question which has no relevance with the reference.

