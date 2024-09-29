ILMA University hosts panel discussion on HR strategies

KARACHI: ILMA University hosted an insightful panel discussion on “HR Strategies for Success: Promoting Employee Well-being, Culture, and DEI,” attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood, Registrar Syed Kashif Rafi, Dean, HoTD, senior faculty and large number of students.

The event featured top HR professionals including Aadil Riaz, Director HR, Pakistan Cables Limited, who moderated the session, alongside Raiya Sultan, Head of HR Projects, TCS, Jehanzeb Khan, Consultant (ex-Head of HR, Total, Byco, Faryal Shahid Khawaja, CEO, HR Wizards Consulting, Andleeb Dawood, Head of HR, Decibel, and Asila Khandwala, Head of HR, Bank Islami.

The panel explored crucial topics such as emotional inclusivity, emphasizing its importance in fostering a safe and supportive work environment. Panelists advocated for broadening Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts to encompass age, community representation, and other marginalized groups. They discussed leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in HR management to streamline processes and enhance employee engagement, noting that AI can provide valuable insights for better decision-making.

Transparency in reward systems emerged as a key strategy to combat workplace favoritism, with a strong emphasis on merit-based recognition. The panelists highlighted the need for clear criteria for promotions to build trust within organizations. Students actively contributed to the discussion, posing insightful questions about inclusivity and modern HR challenges. Their engagement enriched the dialogue and underscored the importance of adopting progressive HR strategies. Overall, the panel provided a comprehensive examination of how organizations can navigate the complexities of contemporary HR practices.

In line with ILMA University’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the event focused on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals). The event was held in collaboration with Noman Group of Companies, Rotary International District 3271, and Tarbiyat.

The session concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Raja Rehan, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, followed by a token of appreciation to the panelists presented by Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar, Dr. Raja Rehan, and Dr. Israr Ahmed, Head, Department of Business Administration.

