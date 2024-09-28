Israeli military says it has killed Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier.

Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

The Israeli military “eliminated … Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, Hezbollah command centre hit

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to fighterize the world,” the Israeli military said in a post on X on Saturday.

Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas of Lebanon on Saturday, a day after carrying out the massive attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahiyeh.