Lt-Gen Muhammad Ali made Secretary Ministry of Defence

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as the new Secretary of Defence, effective October 1, 2024.

His tenure will last until December 31, 2026, concluding upon his retirement.

Lieutenant General Ali, a serving three-star General, is currently posted as the Quartermaster General at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He brings a wealth of experience to his new role and has been honoured with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his distinguished service. The official notification of his appointment was issued on Friday.

