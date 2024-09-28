AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-28

IK steps up criticism of CEC

Fazal Sher Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday, said that Article 6 of the constitution will be invoked against the chief election commissioner (CEC) the day ‘election fraud’ was opened.

“The CEC knows the day fraud is opened Article 6 will be invoked against him”, claimed Khan, while talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust scam case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

He alleged that the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief election commissioner are linked to each other and both are interested in an extension. He alleged that the chief justice of Pakistan decided the case of ‘umpires’ of the election commission instead of making a decision on the election tribunal just to facilitate the government in getting a two-thirds majority. The CJP has now gone behind 63A to legitimise floor crossing in order to get an extension, he claimed.

Khan said that his party will stage protests at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore and also in the federal capital. “I ask the nation and youth to come out for the country and their future,” he said.

Earlier, the Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, adjourned the hearing till today (Saturday) after Bushra Bibi’s counsel conducted partial cross-examination of the prosecution witness and investigation officer (IO) Umair Nadeem of the case.

PTI’s founding chairman and his wife were produced before the court. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel Usman Gull conducted partial cross-examination of the last prosecution witness.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Saturday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

