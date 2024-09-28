Anti-narcotics efforts: Sindh govt takes step to enhance coordination

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish a fusion center to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination on drug-related matters across all provinces and the federal government.

The aim is to strengthen anti-narcotics efforts by connecting all relevant institutions through this center. Additionally, the government has decided to seek assistance from the Health Department in establishing rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

The second meeting of the High-Powered Committee for Anti-Narcotics was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a Fusion Center to enhance intelligence sharing and coordination on drug-related issues across all provinces and the federal government.

Memon directed that the High-Powered Committee hold meetings every fortnight to expedite and review ongoing anti-narcotics operations. During the meeting, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider briefed the attendees, including Sindh Police and Anti-Narcotics Force Commander Brigadier Umar, on the anti-narcotics efforts of the Sindh Police and ANF.

It was reported that the number of applicants in rehabilitation centers for drug addicts has reached 9,000, and 13 suspects involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions have been arrested.

The committee also decided to seek assistance from the Health Department for managing rehabilitation centers for drug addicts. During the meeting, the UNODC assured the Sindh government of its full support in anti-narcotics efforts.

Memon stated that all segments of society are affected by drug use, and urgent measures must be taken before it is too late, as drugs pose a significant challenge.

He emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring the elimination of drugs, which have become a national issue. “Every school of thought must contribute to the efforts to eradicate this problem,” he urged.

He directed that rehabilitation centers should be activated and emphasized the importance of identifying and eliminating the key hideouts of drug activity. Memon stated that no drug dealer will be spared.

