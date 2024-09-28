PDWP approves feasibility study for fish market

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday approved to carry out a feasibility study for the establishment of a fish market for Lahore.

The feasibility study will cost Rs34 million, said a spokesman of the Planning and Development Board.

The approval was given in the 32nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) which was chaired by the Chairman P&D Barrister Syed Nabeel Ahmad and participated by the Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members of P&DB and other senior officials.

