Multan Chamber announces unofficial results

LAHORE: The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry have announced the unofficial results of its 2024-26 elections. Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh was elected unopposed as President, while Khawaja Muhammad Mohsin Masood and Muhammad Azhar Javed Khan were elected unopposed as Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively.

The election commission, comprising Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Suheil Tufail, and Muhammad Shakeel Araen, announced the results after a meeting attended by members of the Executive Committee and former presidents, senior vice presidents, and vice presidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024