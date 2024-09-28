PTI approaches LHC against ‘Pemra ban’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has approached the Lahore High Court against Pakistan Electronic and Media Regularity Authority (Pemra) imposing ban on airing photo and name of former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Petitioner a PTI leader Akmal Bari contended that Imran Khan is a founder of political party. Imposing ban on airing his name is against the fundamental rights.

He therefore, asked the court to declare the ban in question as illegal and unconstitutional.

