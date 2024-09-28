AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
JUI-F to hold intra-party polls in Peshawar tomorrow

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday announced holding intra-party elections on September 29 (Sunday) in Peshawar to elect party chief and central secretary general, the JUI-F spokesperson said.

According to the JUI-F spokesperson, the nationwide members of party general council will participate in the intra-party elections, adding that the party has recently conducted intra-party elections at provincial levels. He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Attaur Rehman and Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh have been elected as provincial party chief and provincial secretary general.

The JUI-F has elected Maulana Mahmood Mian and Hafiz NaseerAhrar as JUI Punjab chief and secretary general respectively. JUI-F Balochistan has elected Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Mahood Shah as provincial party chief and secretary general. JUI-F Sindh has elected Maulana Abdul Qayyum and Maulana Rashid Somroo as provincial party chief and secretary general.

Meanwhile, the current central secretary general of JUI-F Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, while talking to journalists at the Parliament House, said that the treasury benches brought constitutional amendments in haste without consultation to the other parties including JUI.

He said that the government was in such a hurry regarding the constitutional amendments that even the parties involved in the alliance were not taken into confidence.

He said that when government leaders including president, prime minister and other ministers reached to JUI for seeking support for the constitutional amendments, JUI leadership requested for broad-based discussions on the constitutional amendments.

