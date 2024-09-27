Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved three years’ revised investment plan of Rs352 billion for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) meant to improve the system through removal of constraints.

According to the Nepra, the scope of projects will be as follows;(i) 220kV 615 Dhabeji Grid Station (2x160MVA. 220/132kV Auto Transformer) 220kV Double Circuit Twin Bundled Transmission Line for Looping In/Out of 220kV Charo—Jhimpir S/C at 220kV Dhabeji SEZ Substation (12.4km); (ii) 220kV Haripur Substation-3 x 25OMVA Auto Transformers, 220kV Double Circuit Twin Bundle Transmission Line In/out at existing 220kV Mansehra-ISPR Transmis-sion Line (12 kms approximately); (iii)220 kV Swabi Substation; 220kV Grid Station with 3 x 250 MVA 220/132kV Auto Transformer, 220kV D/Ct Twin Bundled T/Line from 500kV Nowshera Grid Station to 220kV Swabi C/Station (55kms approximately); (iv)220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park (QABP) Grid Station for Provision of Electricity to PIEDMC SEZ-220 kV C/Station with 2x250 MVA. 220/132 kV T/Fs 2x220 kV Line Bays for IN/OUT of 220 kV KSK-BandalaCcts-I and II T/Line. 220 kV D/C T/L (2+2 km) for IN/OUT of existing 220 kV KSK-BandalaCcts-I and II T/L (completed on 30/11/2020 on cost deposit basis and energized on no-load); and (v) 500kV Allama Iqbal Industrial City for 600MW Demand of the Special Economic Zone in the FIEDMC area- 500kV Grid Station having 3 x 250 = 750 MVA 500/220/132 kV Auto transformer. 500 kV D/C T/L on three bundle Greely conductor, from 500 kV AIIC Grid Station for In/Out on the existing Gatti-Ghazi Barotha Circuit-Il (Chakwal) 500 kV single circuit T/L.

500 kV Lahore North Substation: It is required for voltage improvement in Lahore region and also critical for full utilization of I-IVDC T/line thereby resolving south to north power transfer issues.

For reduction of transmission system losses of 36.6 MW, enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extension and augmentation of existing grid stations, 20 kV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission Line along with 220 MW Zhob Substation are part of the investment plan.

For reduction in transmission system losses of 68.8 MW, 220kV Transmission System Network Reinforcement in Islamabad and Burhan will be installed.

The stress on the Tarbela-Burhan-ISPR transmission line will reduce which will help create sufficient margin to meet future load growth. It will also help in evacuation of power from Tarbela 4th (1410 MW) and improvement in reliability of NTDC 220 kV network around IESCO. Reduction transmission line losses and will help in voltage Profile improvement of IESCO region.

For Pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at 220kV Jhimpir Ca/Station, the main objectives of project are to Develop a Pilot BESS to improve the frequency regulation capability of NPCC. Voltage support for the southern part of the NTDC grid, especially during contingencies. Capacity building in energy storage systems which will form an essential part of future energy systems.

Develop a Pilot BESS to improve frequency regulation capability. Voltage support for the southern part of the NTDC grid, etc. Upgradation/Extension of NTDC’s Telecommunication and SCADA System at NPCC, Enterprise Resource planning (ERP) (Now Implementation of Integrated Solution to improve Productivity and Control in NTDC by ERP System) and Conversion from 220kV Substations at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS Technology are also part of the approved investment plan of NTDC.

