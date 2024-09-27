Detention of 23 Punjab University students: LHC summons reports from DC Lahore, police

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday summoned reports from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore and the police by October 02 regarding detention of 23 Punjab University students.

Earlier, the counsel of the students argued that the detention orders were issued after a clash between Baloch students and members of Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba.

He said the students were taken into custody and transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The lawyer argued that the detention orders were baseless and against the law.

He asked the court to order the release of all detained students.

