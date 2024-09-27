Punjab Defamation Act 2024: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the provincial government and others by September 30 on a petition challenging the Punjab Defamation Act 2024.

The court has already linked any proceedings under the Defamation Act till the final decision on the petition.

The petitioner President of a journalist union through its counsel argued that the defamation law was against basic human rights and the Constitution.

He claimed that the government made the law to suppress freedom of expression and to avoid public criticism.

He asked the court to declare the impugned law unconstitutional.

During the previous hearing, Advocate General Punjab (AGP) told the court that no proceedings had so far been started under the impugned law.

He also clarified that neither tribunals had been formed nor rules established under the law. He was of the view that no aggrieved party had so far filed a petition.

