Elected SAI office-bearers to assume charge on Oct 1

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Khalid Riaz, and Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi have been elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Vice Association Industry unopposed for the year 2024-26 respectively.

The newly elected office bearers, alongside members of the Executive Committee, will formally assume their roles on 1st October 2024.

The AGM was held at the SAI office, with Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and Patron-in-Chief of SAI, also in attendance.

President-elect Ahmed Azeem Alvi expressed gratitude to the members for their trust and praised the outgoing office bearers for their efforts. He stressed the importance of addressing critical challenges such as deteriorating infrastructure and shortages of basic utilities in the SITE area. He urged members to participate actively in the association’s activities and assured them of his availability to address their concerns, acknowledging the increasingly tough business conditions.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh congratulated the new office bearers and appreciated the contributions of the outgoing team, namely, President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, SVP Muhammad Hanif Tawakkal and VP Farhan Ashrafi who were present on the occasion. He emphasized that while many young professionals have been elected, the outgoing Executive Committee and senior members will continue to provide their support.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala welcomed the incoming leadership and commended the outgoing President, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, and his team for their dedicated service. He noted that while several issues have been resolved, the industry continues to face new challenges regularly.

Prominent veterans of the SITE Association, such as Jawed Bilwani, Younus Bashir, Tariq Yousuf, Majyd Aziz, Sikandar Imran, Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Muhammad Iqbal Arbi, Anwer Aziz, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Rasheed, Riaz Uddin and Saleem Nagaria, were also present amongst others, expressing their gratitude to the outgoing office bearers and warmly welcoming the newly elected office bearers and Executive Committee members.

The 60 AGM was also attended by distinguished guests from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and other town associations, including Iftikhar Ahmed Shaikh (President KCCI), Altaf A Ghaffar (SVP KCCI), Tanveer Ahmed Barry (VP KCCI), A Q Khalil (SG, BMG) and Masroor Alvi Patron-in-Chief FBATI, and Raza Hussain (President FBATI) among others.

All those present on the occasion thanked the outgoing office bearers and welcomed the newly elected office bearers and the elected Executive Committee members which included Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Aman Naseem, Muhammad Tahir,

Abdul Rehman Fudda, Junaid Rehman, Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Khalid Riaz, Touseef Ahmed, Azeem Motiwala and Ehtesham Rais.

The association looks forward to addressing ongoing challenges, advocating for the industry’s needs, and representing the interests of its members in the coming term.

