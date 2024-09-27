DC Lahore directed to decide PTI plea by 30th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide an application of the PTI by September 30 seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Petitioner Akmal Khan through his counsel argued that the PTI wanted to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan to mark the birthday of the former Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

He said a formal request had been submitted to the DC, but no decision had been made on it.

He asked the court to grant permission to hold the rally from 5pm to 10pm on October 05 at Minar-i-Pakistan.

