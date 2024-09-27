CM inaugurates hybrid double decker buses for tourism

LAHORE: Inaugurating the five new hybrid double decker buses for tourism in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday they will provide more new, modern and eco-friendly buses for metropolitan tourism across Punjab.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, "These five new hybrid double decker buses will run on new routes for tourism in Lahore. One double decker bus each in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi will also be added, besides starting double decker bus service for tourism in Multan and Faisalabad.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the hybrid double decker bus, and travelled in it. She was also briefed about the Hybrid Double Decker Bus, and was apprised, "Double decker bus service under TDCP started in November 2015 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. Academia, diplomats, state guests, corporate sector, showbiz and general public visit tourist spots in these tourist buses. The route of three new tourist buses in Lahore will be from Gaddafi Stadium to various tourist places.”

Moreover, taking serious notice of an incident of roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh DC office, the CM directed the authorities concerned to arrest

and take strict legal action against those responsible for this tragic incident. Implementation of safety guidelines should be ensured in public and private schools.”

She expressed great anger, and directed the education CEO to reach the accident site immediately. She was briefed by the authorities that 35 children have been injured in this roof collapse of a private school in Vasandewali. She sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner in the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024