AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
DGKC 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
FFBL 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUBC 121.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 32.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.44%)
PRL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
TRG 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,555 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.25%)
KSE100 81,580 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,800 Decreased By -75.4 (-0.29%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

CM inaugurates hybrid double decker buses for tourism

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 07:49am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the five new hybrid double decker buses for tourism in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday they will provide more new, modern and eco-friendly buses for metropolitan tourism across Punjab.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, "These five new hybrid double decker buses will run on new routes for tourism in Lahore. One double decker bus each in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi will also be added, besides starting double decker bus service for tourism in Multan and Faisalabad.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the hybrid double decker bus, and travelled in it. She was also briefed about the Hybrid Double Decker Bus, and was apprised, "Double decker bus service under TDCP started in November 2015 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. Academia, diplomats, state guests, corporate sector, showbiz and general public visit tourist spots in these tourist buses. The route of three new tourist buses in Lahore will be from Gaddafi Stadium to various tourist places.”

Moreover, taking serious notice of an incident of roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh DC office, the CM directed the authorities concerned to arrest

and take strict legal action against those responsible for this tragic incident. Implementation of safety guidelines should be ensured in public and private schools.”

She expressed great anger, and directed the education CEO to reach the accident site immediately. She was briefed by the authorities that 35 children have been injured in this roof collapse of a private school in Vasandewali. She sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner in the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab tourism hybrid double decker buses

Comments

200 characters

CM inaugurates hybrid double decker buses for tourism

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Oil prices dip on stronger supply prospects, China stimulus limits losses

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Read more stories