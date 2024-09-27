AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
UAF, XJAU celebrate ten-year completion of Chinese Confucius Institute

Press Release Published 27 Sep, 2024 08:00am

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute, University of Agriculture Faisalabad has produced 22,000 students of Chinese language courses in a decade. Out of which, 600 are studying in Chinese universities under scholarship programmes, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

The Xinjiang Agricultural University (XJAU) and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) convened ceremony to commemorate the inauguration of the Model Confucius Institute and celebration of ten-year completion of Chinese Confucius Institute.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the Confucius Institute has played an instrumental role in fostering mutual understanding and respect through the promotion of Chinese language, culture, and heritage. Over the past decade, this institute has become a beacon of academic cooperation, knowledge sharing, and intercultural dialogue.

He said that this institute has also contributed to deepening the Pakistan-China relationship in ways that go beyond academics. I firmly believe that the establishment of this new building will further enhance these efforts and expand the opportunities for both countries. The Model Confucius Institute has not only become a leading hub for learning but also a catalyst for progress.

Prof Dr Jian Ping’an, President XJAU online said the collaboration between our two universities serves as a tangible manifestation of the amicable relationship shared by our two nations. A decade ago he said that they signed an agreement to jointly establish the Confucius Institute at UAF.

Since then, we have worked hand in hand, jointly opening a new chapter in the cooperation between our two universities in the construction of CI-UAF. Over the past ten years, CI-UAF has made fruitful achievements in Chinese culture promotion, language teaching, academic cooperation, and teacher-student exchanges.

It is a fit example of promoting cultural exchange, enhancing international understanding, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

