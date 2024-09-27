Trump’s Achilles’ heel: immigrant voters

During his last debate with Kamala Harris, Donald Trump made two fundamental mistakes. First, his tirade against the Russia-Ukraine war lacked depth and coherence.

Second, his venomous rhetoric against immigrants failed to distinguish between legal and illegal immigration. His positions on both critical issues were shallow, unsupported by evidence, and lacked cogent arguments.

His poor articulation of these topics further highlighted his ignorance, which may severely damage his chances of retaining the presidency of one of the world’s most powerful nations, the United States of America.

Moreover, Trump appeared unaware of the significant impact immigrant voters can have on the election. Immigrants can either swing the vote in his favor, shift it towards Kamala Harris, or choose not to vote at all. His alienation of this crucial demographic could prove to be a critical miscalculation in the upcoming election.

Currently, I am staying in Macomb, Michigan, where the sentiment among immigrants, both new and longstanding, is largely negative towards Trump. This hostility has intensified, especially after hearing his inflammatory and offensive remarks, where he labeled all immigrants as “dog and cat eaters.” These derogatory comments have deeply alienated the immigrant community here.

The demographic of Michigan state is very interesting. Out of the total population of 10 million the black and immigrants make up 25% of the population.

The immigrant population in the U.S., especially in key swing states like Michigan, is growing and becoming a more politically active and decisive voting bloc. Immigrant communities from South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and East Asia are playing an increasingly prominent role in elections.

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies, such as the Muslim travel ban, his derogatory rhetoric about Mexican immigrants, and his hardline stance on border security, have alienated many immigrant and minority groups. These voters view Trump as a threat to their communities, families, and values, which was reflected in increased minority voter turnout against him in 2020. This alienation is likely to persist, if not intensify, in the upcoming election.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024