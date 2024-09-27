Dengue alert issued

KARACHI: The Met Office issued a dengue alert on Thursday, warning that the mosquito-borne fever could surge during the post-monsoon period and continue through December.

Dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. Their breeding activity ceases when temperatures drop below 16 Celsius, it said in a dengue alert.

Dengue fever has become deeply entrenched over the past decade, severely impacting public health across the country. This outbreak typically intensifies during the post-monsoon season between September 20 and December 5, when conditions are most favourable for its spread.

