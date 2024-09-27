AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Gold prices continue uptrend

Published 27 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices continued its uptrend to new heights on Thursday as the global bullion value hit $2665 per ounce, traders said.

The gold prices gained further Rs1500 and Rs1285 to reach fresh highs of Rs277000 per tola and Rs237482 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

However, the open market offers much higher prices for gold, as some traders quoted Rs283000 per tola. Traders said that it was “impossible” to find gold at the rates fixed by the association.

On the world market, gold bullion value continued to surge by $12 to new heights of $2665 per ounce while silver was available for just over $32 per ounce, traders said.

Silver on the local market continued to trade for the all-time highs of Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, traders added.

Gold Prices

