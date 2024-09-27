Greaves Pakistan’s Diversified Product Portfolio

TEXT: Greaves Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited is a turn key solution provider which has continuously diversified its strategy and portfolio for the emerging needs of the country. The company has been at the forefront in contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Greaves has played an instrumental role in the development of Ports, Airports, Telecommunications Links, Grid Stations, Thermal Power Stations, Transmission Lines, Hospitals, Textile Industries, Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Oil Exploration & Road Construction Projects to name a few.

For more than 60 Years, Greaves Pakistan has consistently served the versatile customer base, driven by our commitment to premium quality products, extensive stock availability, unparalleled customer service, and enduring relationships with our customers, principles and all stakeholders.

The company’s long history of success in a highly competitive market is attributed to its commitment to provide and maintain highest quality products and after-sales support. The company is the authorized distributor of world-renowned engineering brands and specialized manufacturers from the United States, Europe, Japan, Turkey and China.

Greaves’ diversified product portfolio includes generating sets (KOHLER), renewable energy solutions (Jinko, LONGI, Sungrow and Huawei), UPS (Eaton), vertical transportation solutions (OTIS), compressors (Worthington and Gardner Denver), pumping systems (Ebara), efficient wastewater management solutions (Miranda and EPSE), road construction machinery (Dynapac), earthmoving equipment (Belaz), Material handling equipment (XCMG and Lonking), steam turbines (Howden), petroleum & refueling products (Dover Fueling Solutions and Liquid Controls), oil storage and depot equipment automation (Emerson).

As we continue to evolve, we remain steadfast in our dedication to excellence, following the legacy of Ghulam Faruque Group, ensuring that Greaves not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers in an ever-changing energy landscape.

