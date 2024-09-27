GFG’s Commitment to Sustainability

TEXT: The GFG Group is highly committed to the people, environment, and climate of Pakistan, consistently taking initiatives to promote health, safety, and environmental stewardship. Its production facilities adhere to industry standards for health and safety, and the Group continually enhances its environmental management systems to meet the requirements of specific markets and local regulations.

Additionally, GFG Group is dedicated to ongoing improvement in environmental sustainability. The Group focuses on recycling, resource conservation, pollution prevention, and the development of eco-friendly products. It also promotes environmental responsibility among its employees, ensuring that its operations reflect a steadfast commitment to a sustainable future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024