World

One killed in Russian airstrike on Ukraine

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 02:32pm

KYIV: Russia unleashed an overnight airstrike on Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least one person and damaging critical infrastructure, authorities said.

Kyiv’s military said Russian forces fired 78 attack drones and six missiles over various regions across the country during the hours-long attack.

Air defences destroyed 66 drones and four missiles, it added.

One woman was killed in a missile strike on southern Ukraine’s Odesa and another eight people were wounded in a guided-bomb attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on social media.

Russia advances in east Ukraine, launches deadly air strikes

Around a dozen drones were destroyed over the capital Kyiv, where 20 cars and a residential gas pipe were damaged, said Serhiy Popko, head of the local military administration.

Parts of the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk were left without power after a Russian strike on critical infrastructure there, said regional governor Svitlana Onyshchuk.

Russia has regularly sent drones and missiles over Ukrainian towns and cities far behind the front line since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

