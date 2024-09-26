AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
DFML 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.58%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.18%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUBC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.41%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.44%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.24%)
TPLP 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.29%)
UNITY 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,607 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.7%)
BR30 25,988 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.06%)
KSE100 82,000 Decreased By -248.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 25,987 Decreased By -134.5 (-0.51%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Swiss franc rallies broadly after 25-bp SNB rate cut

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 01:49pm

The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) cut its benchmark rate for a third time by just 25 basis points (bps).

The SNB echoed steps to lower borrowing costs taken by the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve earlier this month. The dollar was down 0.11% versus the Swiss franc at 0.8497. It had traded up 0.1% before the SNB announcement.

It hit 0.8375 on Sept. 6, its lowest level since late December 2023.

The euro was flat at 0.9473 compared with a 0.26% daily gain before the SNB decision.

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

A significant bulk of economists polled by Reuters forecast 25 a basis points (bps) cut, with a slight majority of whom saying the SNB would hold in December.

Futures markets however had been evenly split on whether the SNB would cut by 25 bps or go with a 50-bp cut.

US Federal Reserve Swiss franc Swiss National Bank

Comments

200 characters

Swiss franc rallies broadly after 25-bp SNB rate cut

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories