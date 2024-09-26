Customs seizes marijuana at JIAP

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs officials at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAP) intercepted a package containing approximately half a kilogram of marijuana on Wednesday. The illicit substance, valued at an estimated Rs2,500,000, was discovered during a routine inspection at the International Mail Office.

The parcel, originating from Bangkok, Thailand, was addressed to James residing in Khayaban-e-Badr, Karachi. Customs authorities immediately seized the contraband and launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this attempted smuggling operation.

Meanwhile, Customs officials believe the case may involve charges of narcotics trafficking and importation of controlled substances; adding that the next steps in the investigation include conducting a forensic analysis of the seized marijuana, tracing the sender, and arresting the intended recipient.

