AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 131.06 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.36%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUMNL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NBP 60.45 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (3.55%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,709 Increased By 40.5 (0.47%)
BR30 26,426 Increased By 160.6 (0.61%)
KSE100 82,665 Increased By 417.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,194 Increased By 72.4 (0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

Rally at Minar-e-Pakistan: PTI approaches LHC

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PTI central Punjab senior vice president Akmal Khan Bari contended in his petition that the birthday of Imran Khan falls on October 5 and they want to celebrate the same at Minar-e-Pakistan and by holding a rally.

The application assured that the participants would fully comply with legal regulations and SOPs. The PTI last Saturday had held a rally in Lahore at cattle market Kahana.

