Rally at Minar-e-Pakistan: PTI approaches LHC

LAHORE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

PTI central Punjab senior vice president Akmal Khan Bari contended in his petition that the birthday of Imran Khan falls on October 5 and they want to celebrate the same at Minar-e-Pakistan and by holding a rally.

The application assured that the participants would fully comply with legal regulations and SOPs. The PTI last Saturday had held a rally in Lahore at cattle market Kahana.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024