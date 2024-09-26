AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-26

Diesel engines: Italian CG attends launch ceremony of advanced technological innovation

Press Release Published 26 Sep, 2024 07:46am

KARACHI: Danilo Giurdanella, the Consul General of Italy in Karachi attended the unveiling of advanced Italian technological innovation in diesel engines - the launch of R24 FPT Engines in Karachi. The new series is aimed at providing innovative solutions to industries and businesses across Pakistan to reduce their carbon footprint and increase efficiency.

The Consul congratulated the management of Power Zone for their efforts to bring FPT Industrial - a name synonymous with MADE IN ITALY EXCELLENCE to Pakistan by introducing innovative and sustainable alternate energy solutions.

Riccardo PAVANI, Head of Asia Pacific Region in Pakistan and Gianmaria PECE, Head of Marketing and Zeeshan Yousuf, Head of Sales, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand were also present at the event from Italy.

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Italy have been growing at a robust rate. The trade surplus during 2023 was recorded at $624.518 million against $316.995 million last year, showing around 100 percent growth.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $1151.448 million during the review period against exports of US $1087.434 million during the pervious year 2022.

Italy is ranks 1st among European countries by number of machinery & equipment companies and is a world leader in Machinery and Mechatronics with 60,000 function units.

Pakistan Italy Trade Danilo Giurdanella Italian CG technological innovation Diesel engines

