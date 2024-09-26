AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
China’s ambassador meets Punjab CM, Nawaz

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 07:42am

LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, to discuss prospectus aimed at strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan particularly in the areas of technology, business and investment.

Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-China relations, with Nawaz Sharif reflecting on the achievements of his previous government.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the strong bond between Pakistan and China. “We are proud of our relationship with China,” said Nawaz, adding: “Punjab is ready to embrace Chinese collaboration, particularly in infrastructure and technological advancements.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her vision of economic cooperation with China, stating, “We can create economic miracles together.” She highlighted Punjab’s eagerness to welcome Chinese investors and announced plans to establish special “Chinese Economic Zones” to provide exclusive facilities and privileges to Chinese businesses. She also praised Chinese model for poverty reduction, noting that Pakistan could greatly benefit from it.

The Chinese ambassador, Jiang Zedong, expressed appreciation for the welfare initiatives led by Maryam Nawaz in Punjab, such as the Kissan Card and Tractor Scheme, which the objective to support the agricultural sector. He assured Chinese willingness to invest in Punjab’s agriculture sector and announced that 1,000 Pakistani farmers will receive training from Chinese experts in modern farming techniques.

Ambassador Zedong further stressed that China highly values its friendship with Pakistan and highlighted the progress in bilateral ties during PML-N’s tenure. “China will welcome Punjab’s inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said. He also invited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to visit China, which she graciously accepted.

Nawaz expressed his gratitude to China, calling it a “trusted friend” and stating, “We take pride in our relationship with this great nation.” He further added that Punjab welcomes Chinese collaboration in developing infrastructure and technology, and together, they can achieve economic miracles.

The CM emphasised Punjab’s readiness to welcome Chinese investors and highlighted the potential of learning from Chinese poverty reduction model, which could greatly benefit Pakistan. “We consider China’s success as our own and are always ready to work together for the prosperity of Punjab,” Maryam said.

Ambassador Zedong stated that China plans to invest in Punjab’s agriculture sector, including doubling the area under hybrid rapeseed cultivation from the current 500,000 acres.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other officials.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a function at the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad, said that the law would take its due course, if anybody would indulge in illegal activities in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI was not comfortable with the relief provided by the provincial government to the people in electricity bills. “It appears that for you (PTI), the masses are non-entities,” she said.

She claimed that out of 1,000 jobs given during her stint as the chief minister, not a single was given in violation of merit. She said political instability was not new for the PML-N. “But the fact is that some people have brought a bad name to politics,” she said.

Maryam said the provincial government is committed to support small-scale farmers and boost agricultural productivity in the province.

While addressing the Kissan Cards distribution ceremony in Faisalabad, she said forty thousand farmers will receive Kissan Cards, under which they can access to interest-free loans and subsidies for agricultural inputs like seeds and fertilizers. She said that this initiative is part of a broader program aimed at empowering farmers across Punjab.

