25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Ali Amin Gandapur Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TEXT: It is with great pleasure that I acknowledge the All Pakistan Newspapers Society's (APNS) declaration of September 25th as "National Newspaper Readership Day", an initiative being celebrated since 2019. This effort highlights the significance of newspaper readership and promotes reading habits in our country, which have unfortunately declined due to the proliferation of social and digital media.

The rise of social and digital media has transformed the way we communicate and access information, sometimes resulting in out-of-context messages, news, and information. This has led to the spread of fear, conflicts, and controversies. In this context, the importance of print media cannot be underestimated. While new media has brought about a revolution, print media remains a credible and authentic source of information when it comes to news and information dissemination.

Promoting reading habits among citizens is essential to combat the challenges posed by the unchecked spread of unconfirmed news. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly believes in the fundamental and constitutional right of freedom of the press and considers an independent and free media as crucial for a developed and civilized society. We also recognize that without freedom of the press and ensuring people's right to know, our goal of a strong and democratic Pakistan cannot be achieved.

The provincial government highly values positive journalism and is taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalists. Guiding society in the right direction is a shared responsibility, and print media has a prominent role in this. I believe that in view of the current situation, print media must not only maintain its quality but also ensure more responsible journalism more than ever before.

I, once again commend the APNS for this initiative and am confident that celebrating this day will encourage more people to adopt reading habits and foster a shared understanding of national issues.

