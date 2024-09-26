AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.93%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
DFML 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.21%)
DGKC 75.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FCCL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
FFBL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.3%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 128.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
KOSM 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
NBP 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.46%)
OGDC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.74%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
SEARL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,696 Increased By 27.9 (0.32%)
BR30 26,367 Increased By 101.2 (0.39%)
KSE100 82,588 Increased By 339.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 26,182 Increased By 60.4 (0.23%)
25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Attaullah Tarar Federal Minister Information & Broadcasting

TEXT: Newspapers help counter fake news by upholding values of truth, integrity Tarar Federal Minister for...
Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TEXT: Newspapers help counter fake news by upholding values of truth, integrity Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar has said that in the present era where misinformation and fake news threaten the very fabric of the society, newspapers continue to uphold the values of truth, integrity, and accountability.

In a message on national newspaper readership day, of Pakistan he congratulated the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for observing National Newspaper Readership Day.

He said as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he understood the importance of credible media in maintaining a healthy democracy. "Newspapers, with their rigorous editorial processes and commitment to accuracy, provide a level of reliability that is unmatched by other forms of media", he observed. The minister said that they serve as the backbone of responsible journalism and play a critical role in educating the public, promoting literacy, and fostering an informed citizenry. The depth of analysis, context, and balanced perspectives they offer make newspapers an invaluable resource in navigating today’s complex information environment, Attaullah Tarar added.

In this era of digital media, he said that the newspaper remains an essential tool for countering fake news and ensuring that the public receives accurate, fact-based information.

"I encourage the people of Pakistan to make newspaper reading a regular habit, so that they can stay well-informed and contribute to the nation's progress." He urged all people to join hands in promoting the importance of newspaper readership and work towards creating a more enlightened, informed, and united Pakistan.

The minister said the present elected government was taking steps for the welfare of print media and it paid Rs 1.6 billion outstanding dues of news industry. "Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ensured payment of advertising dues of private media organizations, which facilitated the payment of salaries to journalists and media workers", he added.

In the budget, there was a proposal to impose a 10 percent tax on newsprint paper, which the Ministry of Information did not allow.

If tax was imposed on paper imported from abroad for newsprint, the newspaper industry could have faced more difficulties, he opened.

He assured that the government would provide more facilities to the newspaper industry.

